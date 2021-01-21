Sheriff: Woman upset over husband’s absence kills kids, self

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say five children found dead after a house fire late last year were shot to death by their mother, who then took her own life. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan held a news conference Thursday and revealed details of the shootings and fire last Dec. 8. He said 25-year-old Oreanna Antoinette Myers shot her three children and two stepchildren at their home near Williamsburg. The children ranged in age from 1 to 7. The sheriff said text messages between Myers and her husband showed that his absence from home during the work week had been a source of friction between them.