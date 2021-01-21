The 67th Eagles Cancer Telethon will look a little different this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The longest running locally produced telethon in the country is back for the 67th time this weekend.

However, this year will be unlike any other. The show will be held at the KTTC studios with no live acts. Instead, it will a look back on favorite acts from recent years and will only be eight hours long.

Some events will still take place live such as the candle-lighting ceremony and the survivor's moment which will be held via Zoom.

"COVID-19 stopped a lot of things but it didn't stop cancer," said Eagles Cancer Telethon Executive Producer Tony Pileggi. "So we still want to raise as much money as we can for cancer research."

Which makes putting a show on all the more important in a pandemic.

"It's important to us because too many of us have family members that we've lost or we have loved ones that are fighting," said Eagles Cancer Telethon Executive Director Teresa Chapman. "So, this is our way of supporting them."

While the Civic Center will be dark this year, there will still be ways for the community to support the effort. Call-in donations will still be collected. There also will be a drive-thru for the traditional pulled pork sandwiches. They'll be prepared by Smoak BBQ at the Rochester Eagles Club located at 917 15th Avenue SE in Rochester.

Lyle and Blooming Prairie will also be holding their own respective drive-thrus for the pulled pork sandwiches.

Lyle Drive-Thru

Blooming Prairie Drive-Thru

The usually in-person silent auction has moved to an online format. That auction is open until 7 p.m. Saturday during the Telethon. To view the auction items, click here.

You can catch the full 8 hour Telethon on KTTC from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

All money raised from the event will be donated to cancer research.