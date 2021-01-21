Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 68, LeSueur-Henderson 44

Crosby-Ironton 51, Park Rapids 51

Eden Prairie 67, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 34

Esko 63, Hermantown 42

Litchfield 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 35, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30

Mabel-Canton 63, Houston 36

Mahtomedi 85, Hastings 63

Mankato Loyola 80, Nicollet 64

Maple River 78, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50

North St. Paul 67, St. Thomas Academy 61

Ogilvie 60, Isle 33

Paynesville 76, Maple Lake 50

Warroad 79, International Falls 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 50, Park Christian 35

Avail Academy 44, Hope Academy 38

Esko 63, Moose Lake/Willow River 42

Fosston 81, Bagley 7

Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Mound Westonka 42

Grand Meadow 57, LeRoy-Ostrander 23

Hawley 57, Breckenridge 39

Jordan 56, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 45

Lakeview 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 59

Mahtomedi 75, Hastings 35

Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Washburn 47

Minneota 68, Central Minnesota Christian 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 70, Deer River 19

Onamia 33, East Central 22

Pine River-Backus 99, Laporte 13

Rockford 53, Delano 30

Rosemount 53, Shakopee 38

Waconia 78, Annandale 29

Yellow Medicine East 65, Renville County West 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

