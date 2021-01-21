Traffic delays expected on southbound Highway 52 due to crash investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Drivers in the southbound lane of Highway 52 can expect traffic backups on Thursday afternoon due to a crash investigation.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Minnesota State Patrol is conducting an investigation of a pedestrian-vehicle crash from Wednesday evening.

MnDOT said traffic will be restricted to one lane south of 6th Street SW. The closure is set to begin between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Motorists should plan for traffic delays or seek alternate routes and avoid using southbound Hwy 52 between Second Street Southwest and Apache Mall," MnDOT said. "All traffic lanes will reopen once the work is completed later Thursday afternoon."

MnDOT said the closures are expected to last for several hours.