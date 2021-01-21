Two people fatally shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Two people are dead in a shooting in St. Paul. Officers responded to 911 calls that came in about the shooting the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police found two men with multiple gunshot wounds lying on a sidewalk. First responders rushed the men to Regions Hospital where one man died short time later and the other about two hours later.

Officers used a police dog to track a suspect or suspects, but no one has been arrested. Investigators are combing the neighborhood looking for security surveillance video that might help them solve the case.