U.K., EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc’s ambassador

LONDON (AP) — Britain has sparked a post-Brexit spat with the European Union by declining to grant the bloc’s first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status. Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the U.K., which left the bloc last year. But the British government says the EU is an international organization, rather than a country, and has not given Vale de Almeida the full rights accorded to ambassadors, including immunity from taxation and prosecution. The EU says the rest of its 143 delegations around the world have been given full diplomatic status. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said the U.K. Foreign Office “continue(s) to engage with the EU on the long-term arrangements for the EU delegation.”