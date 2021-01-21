Vikings OC Kubiak retires after 36-year NFL career

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has retired after a 36-year career as a player, coach and adviser in the NFL.

The decision will force head coach Mike Zimmer to hire a sixth offensive coordinator in six seasons.

Kubiak took over the role in 2020 after serving as an offensive adviser for the Vikings in 2019.

He steered Minnesota’s most productive offense in more than a decade.

The Vikings ranked fourth in the league in total yards and were tied for sixth in offensive touchdowns.