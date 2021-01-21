White House: Biden confident in FBI head, will retain him

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House press secretary says President Joe Biden has confidence in FBI Director Chris Wray and plans to keep him in the job. FBI directors are given 10-year terms, meaning leadership of the bureau is generally unaffected by changes in presidential administrations. Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki was notably noncommittal when asked at her first briefing on Wednesday whether Biden had confidence in Wray. On Thursday, Psaki tweeted that she had caused an “unintentional ripple” and wanted to make clear that Wray has the confidence of Biden and will keep his job. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are under scrutiny about their preparations before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.