Arizona GOP plots its future after Trump’s presidency

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party confronts its future this weekend after losing the presidential race and a second U.S. Senate seat in four years. On the agenda for the state committee meeting Saturday is the reelection bid by controversial Chairwoman Kelli Ward and the censure of Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey. The combative focus worries longtime GOP insiders who have watched the party lose ground in the suburbs as the influence of its traditional conservative establishment has faded in favor of Trump. But Ward says the GOP is well positioned for victory in 2022.