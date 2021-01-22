Central African Republic declares state of emergency

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera. The spokesperson for the presidency says the state of emergency applies until Feb. 4. Last week, the rebels attacked just outside the capital, Bangui, but were repelled by U.N. peacekeeping forces. The U.N. mission has asked the U.N. Security Council for more troops.