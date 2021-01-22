Cold sunshine today; a snowstorm moves in for the weekend

Brutally cold today

High pressure from the heart of Canada is settling into the region today, making for a bright and sunny, but very cold Friday across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures only in the lower teens this afternoon. Winds won't be as strong and gusty as they were earlier this week, but they'll still be harsh enough to keep wind chill values from zero to -15 all day.

Winter storm this weekend

Frigid morning sunshine will be replaced by clouds and then snow by the early afternoon hours Saturday as a large storm system moves in from the west. We'll have periods of light snow throughout much of the afternoon with a couple of inches of snowfall in the area by sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20s with a brisk southeast breeze.

Light snow will continue through much of Saturday night with an additional two or three inches of accumulation bringing our totals to a range of three to six inches overall.