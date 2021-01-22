Existing home sales rise in 2020 to highest in 14 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 0.7% in December, helping to push sales for the entire year to the highest level in 14 years, giving the economy a rare bright spot in a global pandemic. The National Association of Realtors reported Friday that the December sales increase lifted activity to a seasonally adjusted annual ratee of 6.76 million units. For the year, sales rose to 6.48 million, the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom. The report showed that the median sales prices was $309,800 in December, up 12.9% from a year ago.