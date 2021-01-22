EXPLAINER: Why Navalny is a thorn in the Kremlin’s side

MOSCOW (AP) — The return of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from Germany was marked by chaos and popular outrage, and it ended, almost predictably, with his arrest. Navalny had spent five months in Berlin recovering from a nerve agent poisoning. The Jan. 17 flight carried him and his wife, along with a group of journalists documenting the journey. But the plane was diverted from its original intended airport in Moscow to another one in the capital in what was seen as an apparent attempt to foil a welcome from crowds. Authorities took him into custody immediately. His followers called for nationwide demonstrations Saturday. He faces years in prison, but political commentators say there is no good option for the Kremlin.