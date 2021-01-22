Gov. Walz visits New Hope care facility to highlight vaccine efforts

NEW HOPE, Minn. (KBJR) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited a long-term care facility in New Hope Friday to highlight the vaccine efforts being done to both staff and residents.

The facility's staff and residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walz said that the vaccine is the best tool to move forward and puts the end of the pandemic insight.

He added that he hopes this means they can begin relaxing visitation guidelines and lessen the isolation patients have been dealing with.

Walz and the state continue to watch for changes at the federal level to begin stepping up vaccination efforts.

Currently, the state is considering a sign-up registry for those interested in the shot.

Using this, they would be able to give patients an idea of when their turn for the vaccine would be.