In a first for Spain, Jesuits admit to decades of sex abuse

MADRID (AP) — The first comprehensive internal inquiry on sex abuse allegations by a religious order in Spain has identified 81 children and 37 adult victims by 96 Jesuits since the late 1920s. Associations of victims are welcoming the disclosure, but they see it falling short in identifying perpetrators or those who covered up the abuses. As with other religious groups that specialize in education, Thursday’s report shows that Jesuit-run schools became ripe hunting grounds for predator priests. The Spanish Jesuits’ admission is significant, given religious orders by and large have flown under the radar of broad criminal investigations or national inquiries.