Iran, pressured by blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Social media in Iran has been gripped by speculation that Bitcoin is to blame for a series of recent power blackouts across the country. The government launched a major crackdown on Bitcoin processing centers, which use immense amounts of electricity and are a huge burden on the power grid. Cryptocurrency has surged in popularity in Iran after former President Donald Trump withdrew America in 2018 from Tehran’s nuclear accord with world powers and re-imposed economic sanctions. Anonymous transactions made in cryptocurrencies allow individuals and companies to bypass banking sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. Bitcoin miners say they’re being targeted unfairly and that the blackouts are rooted in government mismanagement.