Legislator who questioned Black hygiene to lead health panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican legislator and doctor in Ohio who questioned whether members of “the colored population” were disproportionately contracting the coronavirus because of their hygiene is drawing new criticism after his appointment to lead the state Senate Health Committee. The controversy is over comments made in June by state Sen. Stephen Huffman. The Ohio Black Legislative Caucus on Wednesday demanded a health committee leader who understands and can respond to the inequities of healthcare in Ohio “without political influence.” A spokesperson for Huffman says he is qualified to chair the committee and has a long record of working to provide health care to minority communities in Ohio.