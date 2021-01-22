Mexico lets governors obtain vaccines for their own states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s pandemic cases are continuing at a high level as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives state governors permission to acquire coronavirus vaccines on their own. With coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths at record highs in recent days, the federal government so far hasn’t received enough vaccine for even the country’s 750,000 front-line medical workers. So state governors have been calling for permission to obtain vaccines on their own, and the president said Friday that they can do so as long as they inform federal officials and use only approved vaccines. López Obrador said that “it would be petty to tell those who want to help that they won’t be allowed.”