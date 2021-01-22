Minnesota reports 1,525 more COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that another 1,525 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Sixty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 452,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 35,364 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 18,627 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 42,680 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,289,662. MDH said about 3,181,066 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

State health officials said 434,515 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that 21 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Eleven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,032 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH said 3,836 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 214,050 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 49,604 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 23,767 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,945 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.