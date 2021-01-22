Skip to Content

Nepali climbers who scaled K2 in Pakistan recount success

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Nepalese climbers who last week made history by scaling the world’s second highest peak — Pakistan’s K2 — in the winter season have praised Pakistan’s military and civil authorities for facilitating their challenging expedition. The leader of the 10-member Nepalese team, Nirmal Pujra, said on Friday that he and his fellow mountaineers made “the impossible a possible.” Pujra made his comment in a video message after his meeting with Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. The Nepalese climbers scaled the K2 last Saturday. 

