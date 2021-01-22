Report: Speed compliance to save rare whales could be better

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A report from the federal government says compliance with speed rules designed to protect rare whales has increased in recent years but could still be higher. The slow speed zones are implemented to protect North Atlantic right whales. They number about 360 and are vulnerable to collisions with ships. The National Marine Fisheries Service implemented seasonal, mandatory vessel speed rules in some areas along the East Coast in 2008 to try to help the whales. A report released by the service this week states that the level of mariner compliance with the speed rule increased to 81% in 2018-19.