Rochester mayor urges compromise in ‘State of the City’ address

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton's State of the City address carried the theme of "Forward Together," and focused on recovery and compromise to promote growth in 2021.

In an address via Zoom with other city leaders, Mayor Norton took on an optimistic tone. She talked about new leadership in the public and private sectors. She sounded hopeful that all sides can work together.

"It is time for old grudges to be left behind," Norton said. "We should use the same tools we learned to survive in 2020, to thrive in 2021."

Her key points focused on economic recovery, environmental sustainability, affordable housing and strengthening the partnership with the Rochester Police Department.

She praised the staff in the city offices for their role in helping the community amid the pandemic.

"Our staff provided unprecedented support to resident and businesses," Norton said. "Some of those services still continue."

Amid the positivity, Norton acknowledged that some things could've been handled better this past year, especially when it came to communication.

"I want to let you know that we learned something this past year," Norton said. "And that is, when we don't communicate well with our residents and with our community, and when we don't coordinate our construction properly, it can make matters worse, especially when it comes to business. We heard you. We listened. We will do better moving ahead."

Norton touched on the city budget. She said it must reflect the needs of all people, with an emphasis on fairness and equity. She urged residents to keep the lines of communication open with her, and encouraged all residents to get involved with city government.

You can watch the entire address here.