Snowfall likely Saturday into Sunday

Another round of moderate to light snow is expected to impact the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A "Winter Weather Advisory" will be in effect from 12p Saturday until 6a Sunday.

Snowfall will approach I-35 around 12-1 p.m Saturday with widespread snowfall expected through the late afternoon and evening. The bulk of accumulations will happen after 5 p.m. I expected our heaviest snowfall rates from 6 p.m through midnight Sunday. Snow will linger into the early morning Sunday but should end before 7 a.m.

The snowfall accumulation forecast hasn't changed much from previous updates. I'm still expecting around 3-6" of snow area wide this weekend. Rochester will be right in the middle of that 3-6" range. As always, dry air might play a role in this system too! (I feel like I've said that every time so far this winter) Lower accumulations are expected to the southeast of I-90 due to dry air limiting totals.

Skies will clear Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 20s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop Sunday night into the middle single digits for lows.

Have a great weekend! Be safe on the roads Saturday night.

Nick