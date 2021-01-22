UN warns of ‘serious’ rape charges in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. special representative on sexual violence in conflict says “serious allegations of sexual violence” have emerged in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, while women and girls face shortages of rape kits and HIV drugs amid restrictions on humanitarian access. A statement released late Thursday says there are also “disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence.” The special representative joins growing calls for immediate and unconditional access to the Tigray region, where fighting broke out in early November between Ethiopian forces and Tigray ones.