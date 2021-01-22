Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Freeborn County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,
with isolated accumulations of up to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
