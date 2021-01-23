67th Eagles Cancer Telethon: How to watch & donate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The annual Eagles Cancer Telethon will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still tune in and help support vital cancer research.

You can watch the full eight-hour telethon on KTTC from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is the longest-running locally produced telethon in the country. All money raised from the event will be donated to cancer research. Click here to make a donation online.