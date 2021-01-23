Biden calls Canada’s Trudeau, Mexico’s López Obrador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made his first calls to foreign leaders as America’s commander in chief. He dialed up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday at a strained moment for the U.S. relationship with its North American neighbors. Biden’s call to Trudeau came after the Canadian leader publicly expressed disappointment over Biden’s decision to issue an executive order halting construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Biden also spoke with López Obrador on Friday, a week after the Mexican president accused the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of fabricating drug trafficking charges against the country’s former defense secretary.