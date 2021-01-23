EXPLAINER: A look at Portugal’s presidential election

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal will hold a presidential election on Sunday, choosing a head of state to serve a five-year term. If none of the seven candidates captures more than 50% of the vote, a runoff between the two top candidates will take place on Feb. 14. The ballot is taking place as the country’s coronavirus outbreak worsens. The country has one of the world’s highest rates of new infections and deaths and is currently in lockdown. Early voting drew almost 200,000 of the country’s 9.3 million registered voters. The government is opening 2,000 more polling stations to prevent crowds from forming Sunday.