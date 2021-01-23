FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted ‘Assassinate AOC’

DALLAS (AP) — A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Garret Miller, of the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint. Authorities say Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. They say he also posted violent threats, including a tweet that read “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to the liberal Ocasio-Cortez. Miller’s attorney says Miller regrets the actions he took “in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump.”