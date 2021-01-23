Judge: Kenosha shooter can’t associate with supremacists

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has modified bail conditions for an 18-year-old Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the Aug. 25 shooting in Kenosha. He faces multiple counts and is free on $2 million bail. A judge ruled Friday that Rittenhouse can’t associate with known white supremacists. He is also barred from possessing and consuming alcohol and from having firearms. Prosecutors made the request after Rittenhouse was seen at a Wisconsin bar. Prosecutors say he and others displayed a hand gesture known to be used by white supremacists.