Legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania legislator has issued a general apology after he shared an image on Facebook mocking the appearance of Pennsylvania’s recently departed health secretary. Dr. Rachel Levine is a transgender woman newly nominated to serve in the Biden administration. State Rep. Jeff Pyle is a Republican from western Pennsylvania. He posted an apology Saturday on Facebook addressed “to all affected” but not directly to Levine. Levine has not commented. She is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate after being nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as assistant health secretary.