Maryland gets another road upset, 63-49 vs. No. 17 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help Maryland deliver another road upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent. The Terrapins beat No. 17 Minnesota 63-49. Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins had eight points and 10 rebounds for Maryland. The Terps limited Minnesota big man Liam Robbins to six points on 2-for-6 shooting before the 7-footer fouled out. Marcus Carr had 25 points for the Gophers. They lost for the first time in 12 home games this season.