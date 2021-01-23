Mine OK’d in Trump’s last days may boost Biden energy plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Trump administration granted final approval for a proposed Nevada lithium mine in its last days, adding it to a list of energy and mining projects fast-tracked before President Joe Biden took office. The Democrat has already revoked permits for projects like the Keystone XL pipeline, but like the outgoing administration, he supports lithium mining. The mineral is a key component in rechargeable batteries, and boosting domestic production could lower the price tag on his climate plan, which includes rebates for electric vehicles. But while technologists see lithium as a replacement for carbon-based fuels, conservationists worry about mining’s impact on the surrounding environment.