Moderate snow likely tonight; Quieter next week

Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible across portions of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa this evening into the overnight. Timing for our weekend snowstorm will begin as light snow during the early to mid-afternoon and pick up in intensity after 6 pm. The heaviest of snowfall is expected between 7 pm Saturday and 4 am Sunday. Anywhere from 3-6" of snowfall is expected widespread in the area with lesser amounts further south in northeast Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa until 6 am Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-teens with light winds out of the southeast, shifting towards the west throughout the night at 5-10 mph.

Lingering light snow showers are possible before 7 am Sunday with widespread cloud cover lasting throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 20s with light northwest winds at 3-8 mph.

A quieter weather pattern settles into the region for the upcoming week with a mix of sun and clouds with near-normal temperatures in the 20s. Monday and Tuesday look to be the cooler days of the week with highs in the low 20s and partly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s by the midweek with additional cloud cover on Wednesday and more sunshine on Thursday. Much warmer and cloudier conditions are on the way for next weekend with afternoon highs in the 30s.