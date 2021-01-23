More heads roll at US-funded international broadcasters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The heads of three federally funded international broadcasters have been abruptly fired as the Biden administration completes a house-cleaning of Trump-appointed officials at the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Two officials familiar with the changes said the acting chief of USAGM on Friday summarily dismissed the directors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks who had only been named to the posts last month. Friday’s changes came just a day after the director of the Voice of America and his deputy were removed and the chief of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting stepped down.