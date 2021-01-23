Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew of Turkish ship off W. Africa

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media say 15 sailors have been kidnapped and one killed by pirates that attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the West African coast. Turkey’s Maritime Directorate says the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours. During the struggle, one crew member aboard the M/V Mozart died. Media identified the victim as an Azerbaijani engineer, the only non-Turkish crew member. State-run Anadolu news agency said that after taking most of the crew on Saturday, the pirates left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors aboard. The vessel is currently heading to Gabon’s Port-Gentil. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has twice spoken to the senior officer remaining on the ship.