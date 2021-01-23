SNOWFEST CONTINUES: 50th annual event sleds through north Iowa community

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) -- Over the past few months, many events have been changed, postponed or cancelled altogether.

However, for those in upper Iowa, the 50th annual Snowfest would go on. It's a time when the Howard County community comes together for a weekend of fun events centered around snowmobiling.

"It's just a lot of work. Everyone has to put in 110 percent," said Lee Pecinovsky, Drift Runner Snowmobile Club president.

It takes a year of preparation by the club to put on a successful Snowfest. Some regulars remember their first.

"Back in '72 actually, been coming ever since," said Cresco resident Greg Hudecek.

Bringing the vintage sled he raced on at the 1975 Snowfest, Hudecek has seen the sleds change a lot over the years.

"They were really pretty much unreliable," Hudecek said. "Now they're pretty much bulletproof."

Snowfest itself has changes as well.

"It's always something different," said Hudecek. "We had a vintage show today that went really well. A lot of out of towners. It was a good time."

"We try to include ride for the entire family as well as events so even if you're not into snowmobiling, you can still come here and have a good time," said Zach Gooder, Driftrunners Snowmobile Club member.

However, the four day event almost did not happen this year.

"Every year we're fighting the battle whether we're going to have snow or not and then with the whole COVID situation going on right now," said Drift Runners member Austin Hrdlicka.

Members of the Drift Runners snowmobile club were happy to get to ride after all.

"In the summer, you have different family. In the winter, you have your snowmobile family," Hudecek said.

Even with more than 100 members, Iowa's largest snowmobile club is always trying to add more.

"Trying to get the younger generation in here," Pecinovsky said. "I know snow is getting harder to come by every year but when it snows, it's go time for us."

After Snowfest ends, residents say Cresco is still a great place to be.

"Everybody knows everybody," Hudecek said. "If you go to a bigger town, nobody knows their neighbors. Not here."

This year the snowmobile parade is taking a special route down Main Street. The events continue with live music as well as a bonfire and fireworks Saturday night before and a final day of riding on Sunday.