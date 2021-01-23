Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of Hong Kong residents are locked down in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city. Hong Kong has been grappling with a fresh wave of the coronavirus since November and over 4,300 cases in the last two months have made up nearly 40% of the city’s total. Infections in a working-class neighborhood with old buildings and subdivided flats represent about half of all cases in the past week. Sewage testing picked up traces of the virus, prompting concerns that poorly built plumbing systems and a lack of ventilation in subdivided units may be a possible path for the virus to spread. Several buildings have been locked down until all residents have been tested.