Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Freeborn County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&