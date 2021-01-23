Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…North-central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

