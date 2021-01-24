Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising

LONDON (AP) — Ten years after protests rocked Egypt, many of the participants live in exile. They have fled to Europe and beyond out of fear for their personal safety under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who continues a crackdown on the political opposition. The Jan. 25, 2011, uprising in Tahrir Square led to the quick ouster of autocratic President Hosni Mubarak. But events did not turn out the way the protesters had envisioned, leading to an even harsher successor in el-Sissi, who has jailed journalists, human rights activists and others. Thousands of academics, artists, writers and other intellectuals have fled their homeland, some never to return.