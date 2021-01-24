Estonia to get 1st female PM as government deal clinched

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties say they have clinched a deal to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month. The party councils of the the opposition, center-right Reform Party and the ruling. left-leaning Center Party were expected on Sunday to vote in favor of joining a Cabinet headed by Reform’s prime minister-designate and chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Both parties are set to have seven ministerial portfolios in the 14-member government which would muster a majority at the 101-seat parliament.