Greek socialist ex-minister Valyrakis, 77, found dead at sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Sifis Valyrakis, a former minister and resistance fighter against Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship who twice made daring escapes, was found dead at sea Sunday night, the coast guard has announced. He was 77. Arrested for a series of bombings during the dictatorship, he escaped from prison twice, the second time by swimming from the island of Corfu to neighboring Albania. A dedicated follower of socialist leader Andreas Papandreou, he strongly denied allegations made by U.S. officials that he was a member of the November 17 extremist group.