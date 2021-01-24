Iowa Democrats choose state lawmaker to lead their party

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party chose a state representative from Ames to lead the party as it works to retain its spot as the nation’s first caucus in presidential elections. Rep. Ross Wilburn was elected Saturday. Wilburn said he will work with national party officials to try and keep Iowa’s traditional role as the first caucus in the country. Some national officials have suggested changing that and moving away from caucuses in favor of primaries after Iowa Democrats had problems that delayed the results of their presidential nominating contest for days during the 2020 election.