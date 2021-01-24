Mainly quiet week ahead; Mild weather and snow chances possible next weekend

Saturday night into early Sunday morning brought measureable snowfall to the region. The official total for Rochester was 3.4" picked up at the airport. Areas to the north and west saw slightly higher totals, like 5.3" in Owatonna and 4.5" in Zumbrota and Pine Island. Much of northeast Iowa received anywhere from 1-2",with areas south of I-90 in southeast Minnesota picking up 2-3".

Quiet and cold conditions are on tap for tonight with a few clouds filtering back into the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid single digits overnight with light northeast winds at 3-8 mph.

A mainly quiet weather pattern settles into the region for much of the upcoming week with near normal temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will see partly sunny conditions with highs in the low 20s and breezy winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A few flurries may be possible in the portions of Winneshiek and Floyd counties early Tuesday morning.

A few more clouds roll in for Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Abundant sunshine returns for Thursday with highs in the upper teens.

Temperatures quickly warm into the low to mid 30s for Friday and the weekend. One thing to keep an eye on for Saturday and Sunday in our next possible chance for snow. It's still too far out to determine how much precipitation will fall and where, so stay tuned for additional update throughout the week.