Pirates attack Turkish ship off W. Africa; kill 1, kidnap 15

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say 15 sailors have been kidnapped and one killed by armed pirates that attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the West African coast. Turkey’s Maritime Directorate says the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours. During the struggle, one crew member aboard the M/V Mozart died. Media identified the victim as an Azerbaijani engineer. The state-run Anadolu news agency said the pirates, after taking most of the crew on Saturday, left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors aboard. Turkey’s foreign minister said the country is trying to negotiate the release of the abducted sailors.