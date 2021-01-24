Thousands take to streets protesting Brazil’s Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets for a second day to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro. He’s under fire for his government’s response to rampant cases of COVID-19, which has claimed more than 216,000 lives in the country. Horn-honking cars paraded through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and a dozen or more other cities as other protesters marched on foot, some calling, “Get out Bolsonaro!” Sunday’s protests were called by conservative groups that had once backed the president, while those on Saturday had come from the left.