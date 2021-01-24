US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday set aside a lower court’s order concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville pending a review. The lower court judge determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public. Munchel is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. He faces up to 20 years if convicted.