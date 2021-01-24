US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has reaffirmed support for Taiwan following China’s dispatch of warplanes near the island in an apparent attempt to intimidate its democratic government and test American resolve. The State Department says it notes with concern the pattern of China’s ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says China on Saturday sent eight bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets just southwest of the island. It said China sent another eight on Sunday. It’s part of a long-standing pattern of Chinese incursions aimed at pressuring the government of President Tsai Ing-wen into caving to Beijing’s demand that she recognize Taiwan as a part of Chinese territory.