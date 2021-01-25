9 workers found dead in China mine explosion; toll now 10

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials say rescuers have found the bodies of nine workers in a mine explosion, raising the death toll to 10. Eleven others were rescued on Sunday after being trapped for two weeks, and one person is still missing at the gold mine in Shandong province. The cause of the accident at the mine, which was under construction, is under investigation. The explosion on Jan. 10 released 70 tons of debris that blocked a shaft, disabling elevators and trapping workers underground. The mayor of the city where the mine is located says search efforts will continue for the remaining miner until he is found.